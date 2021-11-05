SharedStake (SGT) Price Hits $0.15

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $22,168.34 and approximately $1,912.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.29 or 0.07261841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,220.73 or 0.99898094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022634 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

