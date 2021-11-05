Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stake Raised by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,549 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.65% of Shattuck Labs worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STTK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,227,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,416. The firm has a market cap of $796.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

