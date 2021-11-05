SHIBA INU Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $33.76 billion and approximately $10.75 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.75 or 0.07304038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,373.40 or 1.00290578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

