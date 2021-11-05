SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $187,954.01

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $187,954.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

