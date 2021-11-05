ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $432,359.40 and $368.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

