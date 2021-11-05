Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $35.32. 48,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

