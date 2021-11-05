Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Holdings Raised by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Sierra Oncology worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $22.30 on Friday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

