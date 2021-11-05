Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Posts Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,800. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $749.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.