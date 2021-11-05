Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has been given a C$7.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE SVM traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 344,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,225. The company has a market capitalization of C$954.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.18.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$48,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,404.86. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,667 shares in the company, valued at C$946,485.07. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $191,870 over the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

