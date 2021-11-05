Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $240.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

