Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) vs. NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

This table compares Simon Property Group and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 41.00% 53.12% 5.55% NETSTREIT 10.46% 0.90% 0.67%

This table compares Simon Property Group and NETSTREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 11.82 $1.11 billion $9.11 18.19 NETSTREIT $33.73 million 28.17 $730,000.00 $0.69 34.75

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Simon Property Group pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Simon Property Group and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 1 8 10 0 2.47 NETSTREIT 0 0 7 0 3.00

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $146.53, indicating a potential downside of 11.57%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Risk & Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.