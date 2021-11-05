Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) Shares Up 2.9%

Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.48. 507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.