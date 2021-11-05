SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of SITM traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $287.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,585. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7,185.75, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $301.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SiTime by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

