Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

