Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 45,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 141,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

