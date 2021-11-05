Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $457,462.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00084299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00103830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.61 or 0.07275749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,253.73 or 1.00136176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

