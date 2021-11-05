Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLTTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $$4.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

