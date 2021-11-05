Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.61.

Slate Office REIT stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.25. The company had a trading volume of 211,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,593. The stock has a market cap of C$355.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.57 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.13.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

