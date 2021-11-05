Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

