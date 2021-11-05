SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at $14,555,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 673.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $56.42 on Friday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

