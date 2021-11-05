SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Trading Up 1.2%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 1,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWYUF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 39.40%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.