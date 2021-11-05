Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Tops $7.44 on Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.44 or 0.00012136 BTC on exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and approximately $50,977.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00242959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

