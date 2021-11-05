Smartlands Network (SLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110,658.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for $7.26 or 0.00011852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $37.05 million and $110,658.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00244701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

