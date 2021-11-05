SnowSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,797.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $8.58 or 0.00014087 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $45,797.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.29 or 0.07282140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,965.55 or 1.00074454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022838 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

