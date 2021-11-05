SOC Telemed (TLMD) to Release Earnings on Friday

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. SOC Telemed has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect SOC Telemed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TLMD opened at $2.32 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period.

TLMD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

