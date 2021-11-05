Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56. 2,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

Société BIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICEY)

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

