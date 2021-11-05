SolFarm (TULIP) Market Capitalization Tops $30.09 Million

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for $36.91 or 0.00059957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $30.09 million and $5.21 million worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00084541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00100409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,500.73 or 0.99900512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.64 or 0.07252263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022832 BTC.

About SolFarm

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

SolFarm Coin Trading

