SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Achieves $178.59 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $178.59 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

