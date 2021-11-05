SONM Market Capitalization Tops $58.77 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, SONM has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00244040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.