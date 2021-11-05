Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 70.05.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

