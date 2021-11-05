Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) were down 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 54,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 26,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$31.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.61.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.