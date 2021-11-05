Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.99% of Southwest Gas worth $117,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,361,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 197,835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.