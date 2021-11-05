Space Cow Boy (SCB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $1.82 million and $56,621.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $55.71 or 0.00091146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00246611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.