SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.53. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 1,564,394 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.36.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $101,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $47,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,070 shares of company stock valued at $342,069. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

