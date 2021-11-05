SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Tops $0.0495

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.41 million and $82,442.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.29 or 0.07282140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,965.55 or 1.00074454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022838 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

