Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Achieves Market Cap of $32.49 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.49 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.29 or 0.07282140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,965.55 or 1.00074454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

