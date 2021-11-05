Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00041755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.00512525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00056584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

