Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0293 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00246611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.