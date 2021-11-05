Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires 79,338 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up 0.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.20% of Varonis Systems worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

