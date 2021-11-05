Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.43.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,116. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

