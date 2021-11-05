Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.14. 2,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,848. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.