Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 378,642 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 378,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.24% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.