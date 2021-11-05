Sphera Funds Management LTD. Boosts Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 1.87% of Caesarstone worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 69.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 24.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 51.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 29.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.51. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,081. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

