Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 32,158 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises approximately 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.10% of Zai Lab worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 28.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,809,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.88. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,430. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

