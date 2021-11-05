Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 57,445 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics accounts for about 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.40% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWTX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,215. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,647,610 over the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

