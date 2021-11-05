Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys Shares of 100,000 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.22% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

NASDAQ GLUE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

