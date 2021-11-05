Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys Shares of 172,000 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 172,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.37% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 101.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.33. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,642. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

