Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys Shares of 683,395 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 683,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.72% of Altimmune as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.93. 862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $433.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.