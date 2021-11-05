Sphera Funds Management LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.22% of Onto Innovation worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Onto Innovation by 109,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

ONTO traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

