Sphera Funds Management LTD. Grows Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,864 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 1.64% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,820. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

